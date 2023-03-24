Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

