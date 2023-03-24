Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OCN stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $37.17.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

