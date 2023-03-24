Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

ODC stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $266.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

