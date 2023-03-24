Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
