Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.