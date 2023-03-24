OMG Network Trading 43.9% Higher Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00007267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $284.90 million and approximately $379.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017954 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

