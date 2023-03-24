Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute
In related news, Director Richard A. Barasch bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
