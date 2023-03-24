Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In related news, Director Richard A. Barasch bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 71.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.