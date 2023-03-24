Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Shares Down 12.9%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 100,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 65,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Oncology Pharma Trading Down 12.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

