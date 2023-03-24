Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 117,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 218,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRA. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Opera had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Opera by 3,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.