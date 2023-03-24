Oppenheimer Trims Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Target Price to $42.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.