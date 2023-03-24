OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.81 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPFI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
OPFI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
