OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPFI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

OPFI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

