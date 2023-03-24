Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
