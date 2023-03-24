Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $59.14 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.14 million and $2.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00030504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00200304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,512.58 or 1.00027199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

