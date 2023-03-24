Orchid (OXT) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $59.35 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00029968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00198179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,734.43 or 1.00064697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0886524 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,213,488.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.