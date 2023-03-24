OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.33

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $121.38 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

