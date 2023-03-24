Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5.4%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 437,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,627,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $995.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331 in the last three months. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

