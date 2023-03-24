Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,338. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $935.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

