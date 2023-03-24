Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.26 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $273,648.82 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,357.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00338081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00590530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00073873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00452087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,410,277 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

