Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.