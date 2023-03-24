Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 302,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 556,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.