Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 53039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.