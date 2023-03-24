Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Purchases $171,200.00 in Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paramount Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -193.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

