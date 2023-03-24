Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRRWF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Park Lawn Price Performance

PRRWF stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

