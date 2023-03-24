Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102,761. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

