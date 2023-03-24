PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

PFSI opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,237 shares of company stock worth $7,091,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after acquiring an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.