Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $278.19

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $278.19 and last traded at $274.67, with a volume of 381902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Penumbra Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average is $218.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,630.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

