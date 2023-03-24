Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

PRFT opened at $67.62 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

