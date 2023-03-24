Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,476 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

