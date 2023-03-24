Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $483,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $134,642,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $158,210,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

