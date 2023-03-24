Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

