Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,526 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

