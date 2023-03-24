Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $125.10 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

