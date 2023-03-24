Pflug Koory LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

