Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

