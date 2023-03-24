Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

