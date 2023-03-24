Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

