Pflug Koory LLC Sells 240 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $198.29 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.