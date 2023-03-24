Pflug Koory LLC Sells 450 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

