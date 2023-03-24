Phil Smith Buys 81,214 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Phil Smith acquired 81,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £159,991.58 ($196,477.44).

Fintel Price Performance

Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 200 ($2.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £206.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,176.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Fintel Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($2.87).

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,764.71%.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Recommended Stories

