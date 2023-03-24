PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 171,052 shares.The stock last traded at $51.03 and had previously closed at $51.01.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

