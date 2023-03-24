Piper Sandler Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $27.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NYSE:SLG opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

