Piper Sandler Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $13.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $2,630,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,528 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

