PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Plans $0.83 Semi-annual Dividend

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

PLDT has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of PLDT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. PLDT has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLDT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PLDT by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PLDT by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.