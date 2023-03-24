Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.