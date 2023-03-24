Pollux Coin (POX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.52 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $29.52 million and approximately $441,646.71 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00352516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.39 or 0.25622080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.59359309 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $501,104.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

