Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up about 3.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.41% of Pool worth $47,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $325.27 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.09.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.