Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 328.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises about 1.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $5.81 on Friday, hitting $319.46. 114,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,324. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.53 and its 200 day moving average is $335.07. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

