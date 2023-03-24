Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Purchases $235,639.04 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 184,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $235,639.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,688,709.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.