Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.75

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.75 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.26). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 2,357,198 shares trading hands.

PHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,030.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell purchased 18,776 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,441.31). Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

