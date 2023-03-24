Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after buying an additional 2,255,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

