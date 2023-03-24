Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,355 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,911,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.31. 59,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

