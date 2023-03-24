Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,024,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after acquiring an additional 201,495 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 2,746,321 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

